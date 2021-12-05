CSIR CMERI invites applications to recruit 22 technical assistants

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has invited applications to fill 22 vacancies in technical assistant post.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CSIR Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has invited applications to fill 22 vacancies in technical assistant post. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is December 20.

Apply Online

The educational qualification required for this post varies for various projects. Candidates should therefore go through the job notification before applying.

Job notification

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Trade Test / Skill Test followed by competitive written examination. “The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the competitive written examination. There would be no interview for the posts,” CMERI has informed candidates.

“The posts are primarily meant for CSIRCMERI Hqrs at Durgapur (West Bengal) or CSIR-CMERI Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery at Ludhiana (Punjab). However, the incumbent shall be liable to be transferred from / to the Institute Centre CSIR-CMERI CoEFM, Ludhiana and vice versa and to any of the CSIR Labs/Instts. including its centres as per the need in public interest,” the CMERI has said.

“These posts carry usual allowance i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the Central Government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible,” the institute has added.

 

