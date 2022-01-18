CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule released, check subject wise time table here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule. The subject-wise shift-wise schedule has been released on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022 across the country at various exam centers.

As per the <strong>schedule</strong>, the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences subject exam will be conducted on January 29 on shift 2, Physical Sciences exam will be conducted on February 15 on shift 2, Mathematical Science and Chemical Sciences will be conducted on Shift 2 and Shift 1 on February 16 and Life Sciences Group I and Group II will be conducted on February 17, 2022, on Shift 1 and Shift 2.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of the objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.

The admit card will be released soon and candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSIR UGC NET. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on the NTA website.

