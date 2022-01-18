Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule released, check subject wise time table here
employment news

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule released, check subject wise time table here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule has been released. Candidates can check subject wise and shift wise schedule through the official notice given below. 
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule released, check subject wise time table here
Published on Jan 18, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 schedule. The subject-wise shift-wise schedule has been released on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022 across the country at various exam centers. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences subject exam will be conducted on January 29 on shift 2, Physical Sciences exam will be conducted on February 15 on shift 2, Mathematical Science and Chemical Sciences will be conducted on Shift 2 and Shift 1 on February 16 and Life Sciences Group I and Group II will be conducted on February 17, 2022, on Shift 1 and Shift 2. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of the objective type comprising multiple-choice questions. 

RELATED STORIES

The admit card will be released soon and candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CSIR UGC NET. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on the NTA website. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir education
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP