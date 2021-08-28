Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-NCL recruitment: Apply for 27 vacancies of steno, assistant and other posts
CSIR-NCL recruitment: Apply for 27 vacancies of steno, assistant and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:25 AM IST
CSIR-NCL recruitment: Apply for 27 posts of Junior Stenographer and other(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune has invited applications for Junior Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (General), and other posts. The application process will begin on August 30 and the last date to apply online is September 30. The last date for receipt of the application for a hard copy of the application is October 29.

CSIR-NCL recruitment vacancy details This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies out of which six vacancies are each for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant( General ), Junior Secretariat Assistant ( Store & Purchase), and Driver. Four vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts) and five vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer.

CSIR-NCL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit for the Junior Secretariat Assistant( General ), Junior Secretariat Assistant ( Store & Purchase), and Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts) is 28 years. The age limit for the post of Junior Stenographer and Driver is 27 years.

Note: Candidates can mail to recruit@ncl.rec.in for any technical quarry while applying online.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details through the official website of CSIR-NCL at recruit.ncl.res.in and apply online.

Topics
csir ncl vacancy
