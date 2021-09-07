Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-NIIST to recruit junior secretariat assistants, security assistants
employment news

CSIR-NIIST to recruit junior secretariat assistants, security assistants

CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has invited applications to fill vacancies in junior secretariat assistant and security assistant posts.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
CSIR-NIIST to recruit junior secretariat assistants, security assistants(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has invited applications to fill vacancies in junior secretariat assistant and security assistant posts. The application forms are available on the official website of NIIST and the deadline for the submission of the form is October 11.

Apply online

A total of 8 positions will be filled for which the minimum educational qualification required is 10+2 pass.

For security assistant post, Ex-servicemen, JCO in Army or other Paramilitary Forces with five years experience in the work of security are eligible to apply.

The upper age limit of applicants for the post is 28 years.

Junior secretariat assistants will be selected on the basis of a written exam and typing test on computer. Security assistant through a skill/physical and personality assessment test.

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowances (TA) as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR Residence Allotment rules, depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible," the NIIST has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs govt jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT Jodhpur invites applications for internship

BHEL recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies for engineers and supervisors

SSC CGL 2020 answer key challenge portal closes today: What’s next?

HSSC SI Exam 2021 dates released on hssc.gov.in, check official notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP