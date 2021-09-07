Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-NIIST to recruit junior secretariat assistants, security assistants
CSIR-NIIST to recruit junior secretariat assistants, security assistants

  • CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has invited applications to fill vacancies in junior secretariat assistant and security assistant posts.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST

CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has invited applications to fill vacancies in junior secretariat assistant and security assistant posts. The application forms are available on the official website of NIIST and the deadline for the submission of the form is October 11.

Apply online

A total of 8 positions will be filled for which the minimum educational qualification required is 10+2 pass.

For security assistant post, Ex-servicemen, JCO in Army or other Paramilitary Forces with five years experience in the work of security are eligible to apply.

The upper age limit of applicants for the post is 28 years.

Junior secretariat assistants will be selected on the basis of a written exam and typing test on computer. Security assistant through a skill/physical and personality assessment test.

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowances (TA) as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR Residence Allotment rules, depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible," the NIIST has said.

 

