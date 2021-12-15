CTET admit card out, exam begins tomorrow

The admit cards of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been released on the official website, ctet.nic.in. This is the main CTET admit card. Prior to this, the pre-admit card was released through which candidates were informed about the exam city and date.

Candidates who had registered for the CTET can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in using their registration details.

CTET admit card

CTET will be held during December 16 and January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts this exam.

Regarding the varied difficulty level of the question paper of CTET in various shifts, the CBSE has said, “The 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted as Computer Based Online Exam during 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Multiple shifts will be conducted in each date of examination. The Board will use different sets of question papers in every shift of examination. It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders of this examination that diligent efforts have been made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set.”

“Further, to ensure fairness, the Board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers,” the CBSE has added.