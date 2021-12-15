Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CTET admit card out, exam begins tomorrow
employment news

CTET admit card out, exam begins tomorrow

CTET will be held during December 16 and January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts this exam.
CTET admit card out, exam begins tomorrow
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been released on the official website, ctet.nic.in. This is the main CTET admit card. Prior to this, the pre-admit card was released through which candidates were informed about the exam city and date.

Candidates who had registered for the CTET can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in using their registration details.

CTET admit card

CTET will be held during December 16 and January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts this exam.

Regarding the varied difficulty level of the question paper of CTET in various shifts, the CBSE has said, “The 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted as Computer Based Online Exam during 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Multiple shifts will be conducted in each date of examination. The Board will use different sets of question papers in every shift of examination. It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders of this examination that diligent efforts have been made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set.”

RELATED STORIES

“Further, to ensure fairness, the Board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers,” the CBSE has added.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP