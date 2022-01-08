Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Apply for 149 Jr Technician & other posts

Currency Note Press to recruit candidates for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Currency Note Press on cnpnashik.spmcil.com.
Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Apply for 149 Jr Technician & other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Currency Note Press, Maharashtra has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Currency Note Press on cnpnashik.spmcil.com. The last date to apply for the posts through the official site is till January 25, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 149 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Welfare Officer: 1 Post
  • Supervisor (Technical Control): 10 Posts
  • Supervisor (Technical Operation - Printing): 5 Posts
  • Supervisor (Official Language): 1 Post
  • Secretarial Assistant: 1 Post
  • Junior Office Assistant: 6 Posts
  • Junior Technician (Printing/ Control): 104 Posts
  • Junior Technician (Workshop): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved, EWS and OBC Categories will have to pay 600/- as application fees and SC/ST/PWD applicants are exempted from the payment of examination fees, however, SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs. 200 as intimation charges. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Currency Note Press. 

