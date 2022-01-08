Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Apply for 149 Jr Technician & other posts

Currency Note Press, Maharashtra has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Currency Note Press on cnpnashik.spmcil.com. The last date to apply for the posts through the official site is till January 25, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 149 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Welfare Officer: 1 Post

Supervisor (Technical Control): 10 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operation - Printing): 5 Posts

Supervisor (Official Language): 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant: 6 Posts

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control): 104 Posts

Junior Technician (Workshop): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved, EWS and OBC Categories will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees and SC/ST/PWD applicants are exempted from the payment of examination fees, however, SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs. 200 as intimation charges. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Currency Note Press.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON