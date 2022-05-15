Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Defence Ministry Recruitment: Apply for Librarian, Messenger, other posts
employment news

Defence Ministry Recruitment: Apply for Librarian, Messenger, other posts

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. The last date for receipt of applications is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement.
Defence Ministry Recruitment: Apply for Librarian, Messenger, other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ministry of Defence, Government of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for various civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. 

The last date for receipt of applications is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was posted on the Employment News paper on May 14. 

Here are more details about the posts: 

1. Librarian (1 post)

Eligibility: BA, BSc, BCom or Bachelor of Library Science degree

2. Steno Grade – II (2 posts)

Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent 

3. LDC (6 posts)

Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent

4. Fireman (3 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

5. Messenger (13 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

6. Barber (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

7. Washerman (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

8. Range Chowkidar (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

9. Daftry (2 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

Age limit: The age limit for these posts for unreserved candidates is 18-25 years, 18-28 years for OBC candidates,18-30 for SC, ST candidates. Age limit for ESM and Central Govt employees will be as per rules. The date for determining the age limit will be the last date of receiving applications. 

RELATED STORIES

Documents required: Candidates need 4 self-attested passport-size photographs, one pasted on the right hand corner of the application, one on the acknowledgement card, and two attached with the application form. Self-attached copies of the following certificates are required:

  1. Education qualification certificate.
  2. Date of birth certificate.
  3. Caste certificate, if applicable.
  4. Discharge certificate for ex-servicemen.
  5. Aadhar card.
  6. Self attached envelope affixing 25 postal stamp. 

Applications will be screened and after that, selected candidates will have to sit for a written examination. 

How to apply: Candidates need to send their forms and documents with “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF (post name)” to Central Recruiting Agency, PH & HP (I) Sub Area Pin-901207 C/o 56 APO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
defence ministry sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP