Defence Ministry Recruitment: Apply for Librarian, Messenger, other posts

Ministry of Defence, Government of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for various civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline.

The last date for receipt of applications is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was posted on the Employment News paper on May 14.

Here are more details about the posts:

1. Librarian (1 post)

Eligibility: BA, BSc, BCom or Bachelor of Library Science degree

2. Steno Grade – II (2 posts)

Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent

3. LDC (6 posts)

Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent

4. Fireman (3 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

5. Messenger (13 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

6. Barber (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

7. Washerman (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

8. Range Chowkidar (1 post)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

9. Daftry (2 posts)

Eligibility: 10th pass or equivalent

Age limit: The age limit for these posts for unreserved candidates is 18-25 years, 18-28 years for OBC candidates,18-30 for SC, ST candidates. Age limit for ESM and Central Govt employees will be as per rules. The date for determining the age limit will be the last date of receiving applications.

Documents required: Candidates need 4 self-attested passport-size photographs, one pasted on the right hand corner of the application, one on the acknowledgement card, and two attached with the application form. Self-attached copies of the following certificates are required:

Education qualification certificate. Date of birth certificate. Caste certificate, if applicable. Discharge certificate for ex-servicemen. Aadhar card. Self attached envelope affixing ₹ 25 postal stamp.

Applications will be screened and after that, selected candidates will have to sit for a written examination.

How to apply: Candidates need to send their forms and documents with “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF (post name)” to Central Recruiting Agency, PH & HP (I) Sub Area Pin-901207 C/o 56 APO.