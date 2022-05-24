DHS Assam Admit Card 2022 for Grade 3 posts released, download link here

Directorate of Health Service, Assam has released DHS Assam Admit card 2022 for Grade 3 posts. Eligible candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of DHS Assam on dhs.assam.gov.in.

The combined written examination will be conducted for Technical posts Directorate Of Medical Education, Assam / Directorate Of Health Services, Assam / Directorate Of Health Services (Family Welfare), Assam / Directorate Of Ayush, Assam. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DHS Assam Admit Card 2022

DHS Assam Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of DHS Assam on dhs.assam.gov.in.

Go to the ‘latest’ section on home page and click on the link ‘Combined Written Examination’.

A new page will open.

Click on DHS Assam Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details in the boxes and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted on May 29, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHS Assam.