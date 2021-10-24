Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO announces apprenticeship at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha
employment news

DRDO announces apprenticeship at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced apprenticeship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha.
DRDO announces apprenticeship at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha
Published on Oct 24, 2021 03:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced apprenticeship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. 

The application forms will be available on the official website of DRDO and the registration can be done from November 1 to November 15.

DRDO-ITR Chandipur apprenticeship details

  • Graduate apprentice: 50
  • Trade apprentice: 26
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 40

The fresh pass out candidates (passing their B.E/ B.Tech / Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com/ ITI degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) only can apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible, the DRDO has said. 

Selection will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks secured by candidates at essential qualification level or personal interview through video conferencing (virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only.

“The Laboratory invites applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals for engagement of Graduate, Technician (Diploma) & Trade Apprentice. All correspondence including the offer letter (if selected) shall be done through E-mail only. For any query the candidate may contact telephonically the number 06782-272144 or by mail hrd@itr.drdo.in,” the job notification reads.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo ceptam drdo recruitment
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP