DRDO announces apprenticeship at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced apprenticeship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha.

The application forms will be available on the official website of DRDO and the registration can be done from November 1 to November 15.

DRDO-ITR Chandipur apprenticeship details

Graduate apprentice: 50

Trade apprentice: 26

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 40

The fresh pass out candidates (passing their B.E/ B.Tech / Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com/ ITI degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) only can apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible, the DRDO has said.

Selection will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks secured by candidates at essential qualification level or personal interview through video conferencing (virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only.

“The Laboratory invites applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals for engagement of Graduate, Technician (Diploma) & Trade Apprentice. All correspondence including the offer letter (if selected) shall be done through E-mail only. For any query the candidate may contact telephonically the number 06782-272144 or by mail hrd@itr.drdo.in,” the job notification reads.