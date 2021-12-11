Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 posts on drdo.gov.in
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

All correspondences with candidates shall be done through e-mail only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online should have passed Class 10 to apply for the post. The fresh pass out candidates (passing in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) only can apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam earlier than 2018 are not eligible. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection process

No interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis. Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter. 

How to apply 

Candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/ certificates in PDF format through e-mail to director@dl.drdo.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO. 

