DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration for 150 posts to begin on Jan 25

Research Centre Imarat, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCI on rcilab.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organization.

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]

The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

