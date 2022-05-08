DRDO invites applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions

Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has invited applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions.

The application form can be downloaded from the DRDO website, drdo.gov.in. The number of vacancies is 2.

Eligibility: Candidates with BE or BTech degree in first division with GATE/NET score or ME/MTech degree with BE/BTech in first division in the following courses can apply:

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer Science and Automation Engineering/Technology. Computer Science/Technology and Informatics Engineering. Computer Science and System Engineering. Computer Science and Information Technology. Information Technology. Computer Science/Engineering/Technology. Software Engineering/Technology. Information Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer and Communication Engineering. Computer Networking.

The upper age limit for these posts is 28 years, with relaxation for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

The tenure of this fellowship is 2 years with provision of upgradation to SRF.

Fellows will receive ₹31,000 per month in addition to house rent allowance and other facilities as per government rules.

To apply, candidates have to download the application form from the ‘What’s New' section on drdo.gov.in, fill it and send to jrf.ceptam@gov.in along with self-attested copies of mark sheets, degree, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), and GATE/NET scorecard (if applicable), scanned as a single PDF.

The last date to apply is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement. For more information, check the May 7-13 edition of the Employment News paper.

