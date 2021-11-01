Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO to conduct walk-in-interview for award of JRF
DRDO to conduct walk-in-interview for award of JRF

Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for award of Junior Research Fellow to work in the DRDO project Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). The walk-in-interview will be held in the month of December.

DRDO Fellowship details: This interview is being conducted to award 11 vacancies out of which 4 fellowships are for the physics subject, 3 fellowships are for chemistry subject, 3 fellowships are for Electronics and 1 fellowship are for Mechanical.

DRDO fellowship emoluments: Candidates will be paid 31,000 per month with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

DRDO walk-in-Interview schedule: The Walk-In-Interview for JRF Physic will be conducted on December 6. For JRF chemistry the Walk-In-Interview will be conducted on December 7. The Walk-In-Interview for Electronics JRF will be held on November 8. For Mechanical JRF the Walk-In-Interview will be held on November 9.

DRDO walk-in-interview Venue: The Walk-In-Interview will be conducted at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342011(Rajasthan) at 10:00 hrs on the above-mentioned dates.

While appearing for the interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph affixed on the top right corner of the first page and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate, etc.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

 

