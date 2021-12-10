DSEU Recruitment 2021: Apply for 51 Junior Assistant & other posts

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, DSEU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSEU on dseu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till December 20, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 51 posts of Group B and C in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Junior Assistant /Office Assistant 42 Posts Senior Assistant 3 Posts Program Officer/ASO 4 Posts Office Superintendent 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through examination scheme and Skill Test where applicable. The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for the general category and ₹250/- for others. The fees should be made through online mode.

How to apply

The online filled application should reach through proper channel to: OSD(Recruitment), Room No. 312, 3rd Floor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Integrated Institute of Technology Complex, Sector – 9, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110077.

