DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 547 Teachers and other posts, details here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teachers and other posts. The registration process will open on July 28 and will close on August 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 547 posts in the organization. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates must apply online through the website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Accounts): 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 Posts

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 Posts

Assistant Store Keeper: 5 Posts

Store Attendant: 6 Posts

Accountant: 1 Post

Tailor Master: 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 Posts

Publication Assistant: 1 Post

PGT: 142 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official site of Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay ₹100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.

