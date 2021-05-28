Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts(HT file)
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 registration process to begin on June 4, 2021. Candidates can apply for 5807 teaching posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trained Graduate Teacher, TGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration link will be activated on June 4, 2021, on the official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5807 TGT posts in the Union Territory. The last date to apply for the same is till July 3, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the posts. The complete educational qualification is available on the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate applying for the posts should be below 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The examination questions will be bilingual – Hindi and English except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, P.W.D, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification Here


