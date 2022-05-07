Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College to recruit 90 Assistant Professor posts
DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College to recruit 90 Assistant Professor posts

Rajdhani College, Delhi University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till May 21, 2022. 
DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College to recruit 90 Assistant Professor posts
Published on May 07, 2022 11:41 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajdhani College, University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Rajdhani College on rajdhanicollege.ac.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Chemistry: 9 Posts
  • Commerce: 14 Posts
  • Computer Science: 2 Posts
  • Economics: 5 Posts
  • English: 5 Posts
  • Hindi: 2 Posts
  • History: 7 Posts
  • Mathematics: 10 Posts
  • Physics: 18 Posts
  • Political Science: 7 Posts
  • Sanskrit: 4 Posts
  • Environmental Science: 3 Posts
  • Electronics: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fees will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants. The payment of application fees should be made online only, through debit/ credit card or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajdhani College. 

