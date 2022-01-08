Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2022: Shyam Lal College to recruit for MTS and other posts
employment news

DU Recruitment 2022: Shyam Lal College to recruit for MTS and other posts

Shyam Lal College, Delhi University will recruit candidates for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLC on slc.du.in. 
DU Recruitment 2022: Shyam Lal College to recruit for MTS and other posts
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shyam Lal College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLC on slc.du.ac.in. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SLC, DU on slc.du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e., January 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Librarian: 1 Post 
  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post 
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 Post 
  • Assistant: 1 Post 
  • Junior Assistant: 2 Posts 
  • MTS (Library): 3 Posts 
  • MTS (Computer Lab): 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification on the official website. The detailed notification will be available on the website shortly. 

Age Limit 

  • Librarian, Administrative Officer: 35 years 
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Assistant, MTS: 30 years
  • Junior Assistant: 27 years

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Delhi University of Shyam Lal College. 

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP