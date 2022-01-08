DU Recruitment 2022: Shyam Lal College to recruit for MTS and other posts

Shyam Lal College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLC on slc.du.ac.in. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SLC, DU on slc.du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e., January 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Librarian: 1 Post

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 Post

Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Assistant: 2 Posts

MTS (Library): 3 Posts

MTS (Computer Lab): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification on the official website. The detailed notification will be available on the website shortly.

Age Limit

Librarian, Administrative Officer: 35 years

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Assistant, MTS: 30 years

Junior Assistant: 27 years

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Delhi University of Shyam Lal College.

