East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts

East Coast Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site till March 7, 2022. 
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:00 AM IST
East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

East Coast Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar on rrcbbs.org.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 756 posts in the organization.

Candidates have to apply for any one Unit only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age. 

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process.

