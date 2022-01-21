Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts
employment news

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts

East Coast Railway to recruit Group C posts. Candidates can walk in interview on January 31, 2022. Check the official notice below. 
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

East Coast Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in-interview on January 31, 2022, at 11 am. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization. The venue for the interview is given in the detailed notification available below. 

Keeping in view of COVID19, it has been decided that the interview may be extended to more than one day depending on the number of applicants. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Nursing Superintendent: 7 Posts 
  • Pharmacist: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and midwife having passed three years course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing). 
  • Pharmacist: 10+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council. 

Age Limit 

  • Nursing Superintendent: 20-40 years 
  • Pharmacist: 20-35 years 

The selected candidates will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to March 31, 2022 or due to COVID19 or elimination of COVID19, whichever is earlier from the date of engagement. The vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative necessity. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india's east coast sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP