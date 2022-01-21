Home / Education / Employment News / East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts
employment news

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts

East Coast Railway to recruit Group C posts. Candidates can walk in interview on January 31, 2022. Check the official notice below. 
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts(Representational Image)
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

East Coast Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in-interview on January 31, 2022, at 11 am. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization. The venue for the interview is given in the detailed notification available below. 

Keeping in view of COVID19, it has been decided that the interview may be extended to more than one day depending on the number of applicants. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Nursing Superintendent: 7 Posts 
  • Pharmacist: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and midwife having passed three years course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing). 
  • Pharmacist: 10+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council. 

Age Limit 

  • Nursing Superintendent: 20-40 years 
  • Pharmacist: 20-35 years 

The selected candidates will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to March 31, 2022 or due to COVID19 or elimination of COVID19, whichever is earlier from the date of engagement. The vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative necessity. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india's east coast sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out