East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Group C posts

East Coast Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in-interview on January 31, 2022, at 11 am. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization. The venue for the interview is given in the detailed notification available below.

Keeping in view of COVID19, it has been decided that the interview may be extended to more than one day depending on the number of applicants. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent: 7 Posts

Pharmacist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and midwife having passed three years course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).

Pharmacist: 10+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council.

Age Limit

Nursing Superintendent: 20-40 years

Pharmacist: 20-35 years

The selected candidates will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to March 31, 2022 or due to COVID19 or elimination of COVID19, whichever is earlier from the date of engagement. The vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative necessity.