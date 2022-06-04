Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ECIL Recruitment: Apply for Electrician, Machinist and other posts

ECIL Recruitment: Candidates can visit careers.ecil.co.in or ecil.co.in for more information on the application process. The application process begins on June 4.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 02:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a vacancy notification for 41 Electrician, Machinist, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter and Turner posts.

Vacancies notified by ECIL are: 

Electrician: 3 posts

Machinist: 10 posts

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11 posts

Fitter: 12 posts

Turner: 4 posts

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or equivalent with an ITI certificate can apply for these posts. 

The upper age limit for these posts is 28 years as on the last date of application. The application deadline is June 25.

Candidates who are eligible for these posts and apply on or before the last date will get email regarding dates for written test, document verification or trade test. 

As of now, the application process has not started. Candidates may visit the ECIL website for further updates. 

 

