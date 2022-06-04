ECIL Recruitment: Apply for Electrician, Machinist and other posts

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a vacancy notification for 41 Electrician, Machinist, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter and Turner posts.

Candidates can visit careers.ecil.co.in or ecil.co.in for more information on the application process. The application process begins on June 4.

Vacancies notified by ECIL are:

Electrician: 3 posts

Machinist: 10 posts

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11 posts

Fitter: 12 posts

Turner: 4 posts

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or equivalent with an ITI certificate can apply for these posts.

The upper age limit for these posts is 28 years as on the last date of application. The application deadline is June 25.

Candidates who are eligible for these posts and apply on or before the last date will get email regarding dates for written test, document verification or trade test.

As of now, the application process has not started. Candidates may visit the ECIL website for further updates.

