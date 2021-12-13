Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ECIL to recruit 300 technical officers; check details

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications till December 21 to recruit 300 technical officers on contract.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications to recruit 300 technical officers on contract. The application form of this recruitment is available on the official website of ECIL and candidates can apply by December 21.

“Electronics Corporation of India Limited is looking for dynamic, experienced and result oriented personnel for technical officer positions purely on contract basis to work at Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), other Divisions & sites across India,” reads the job notice.

Candidates not more than 30 years of age having first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply.

“The tenure of the contract for above positions would be for a period of one (1) year extendable upto five (5) years depending upon the project requirements and performance of the candidate (or) coterminous with the project whichever is earlier,” ECIL has informed candidates.

After selection candidates will receive consolidated monthly contract pay of 25000.

