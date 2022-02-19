EIL recruitment: 75 posts management trainees (MT) on offer

Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has notified vacancies for the various post of Management Trainee through Gate 2022. The application process will begin on February 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of EIL at engineersindia.com.

EIL recruitment vacancy details: Out of 75 vacancies, 6 vacancies are for chemical, 35 vacancies are for Mechnical,12 vacancies are for Civil, 13 vacancies are for Electrical and 9 vacancies are for Instrumentation.

EIL recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 25 years. For the candidates of OBC(Non-Creamy Layer), the upper age limit is 28 years. The maximum age for the SC/ST candidates is 30 years. The maximum age for PWD (General) upper age limit is 35 years. For PWD (OBC-NCL) the upper age limit is 38 years and for PWD(SC/ST) the maximum age limit is 40 years.

EIL recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of EIL (engineersindia.com)

Visit the 'Career' Section

Scroll Down and click on ‘Apply Now’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link you want to apply for

Fill in the application form and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.