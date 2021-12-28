Home / Education / Employment News / ESIC notifies UDC, steno, MTS jobs in various regions; check details
ESIC notifies UDC, steno, MTS jobs in various regions; check details

  • The last date for submission of the application forms, online at the official website of ESIC, is February 15.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications to recruit upper division clerks, stenographers and multi-tasking staff in various regions and the headquarter in Delhi. The ESIC has notified the recruitment through its official website, esic.nic.in. 

&lt;strong&gt;Job Details&lt;/strong&gt;

The last date for submission of the application forms, online at the official website of ESIC, is February 15.

Graduates with working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases can apply for upper division clerk post.

Class 12 pass candidates with dictation speed of 10 minutes @ 80 words per minutes and transcription rate of 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi can apply for stenographer post.

Class 10 passouts can apply for MTS post.

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible to apply for the jobs, except for the MTS post for which the age limit is between 18 to 25 years.

The selection criteria for each of the post varies. Candidates are suggested to go through the job notice before applying.

 

Story Saved
