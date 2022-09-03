FCI to recruit 5043 Non- Executive posts, registration begins September 6

Food Corporation of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non- Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of FCI on recruitmentfci.in. The registration process will begin on September 6 and will end on October 5, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5043 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

North Zone: 2388 Posts

South Zone: 989 Posts

East Zone: 768 Posts

West Zone: 713 Posts

NE Zone: 185 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Phase I and Phase II exams. Candidates applying for the Post of Steno.Grade-II (Post code-C) will need to take Paper -III in Phase II for Online Test.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500/- for all categories. The fees should be paid by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

