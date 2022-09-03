Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / FCI to recruit 5043 Non- Executive posts, registration begins September 6

FCI to recruit 5043 Non- Executive posts, registration begins September 6

employment news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 02:32 PM IST

FCI will recruit candidates for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of FCI on recruitmentfci.in.

FCI to recruit 5043 Non- Executive posts, registration begins September 6
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Food Corporation of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non- Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of FCI on recruitmentfci.in. The registration process will begin on September 6 and will end on October 5, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5043 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • North Zone: 2388 Posts
  • South Zone: 989 Posts
  • East Zone: 768 Posts
  • West Zone: 713 Posts
  • NE Zone: 185 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Phase I and Phase II exams. Candidates applying for the Post of Steno.Grade-II (Post code-C) will need to take Paper -III in Phase II for Online Test.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 500/- for all categories. The fees should be paid by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri food corporation of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP