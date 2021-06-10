Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GETCO JE Recruitment 2021: 352 Junior Engineer posts on offer

GETCO JE recruitment 2021: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has invited applications for the 352 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer).
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 03:50 PM IST
GETCO JE recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates for 352 JE posts can apply through the official website of GETCO.(PTI File)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 352 vacancies out of which 300 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer Electrical and 52 for the post of Junior Engineer Civil.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 352 vacancies out of which 300 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer Electrical and 52 for the post of Junior Engineer Civil.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of GETCO at https://www.getcogujarat.com/

The link will be activated on the official website of GETCO on June 18 and the link will remain open for 21 days from the date of opening of the link.

The selected candidates shall be appointed initially for a period of 5 years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Engineer on the regular establishment in the pay scale of 45400 – 101200 subject to the satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak(Jr. Engineer).

Application fee for GETCO JE recruitment 2021: Candidates from UR, SEBC & EWS category have to pay 500 as the application fee and the candidates from SC/St category have to pay 250 as the application fee.

Age Limit as of June 30 for GETCO recruitment 2021

For the candidates of the Unreserved category, the upper age limit is 35 years.

For the reserved category including EWS, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially & Educationally Backward Class (SEBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the upper age limit is 40 years.

GETCO JE recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

For Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Electrical, candidates must possess a degree in B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical)B.E (Electricals & Electronics) /B.Tech. (Electricals & Electronics).

For Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Civil, candidates must possess a degree in B.E. (Civil) / B.Tech (Civil).

For detailed information on educational qualifications, refer to the recruitment notification.

GETCO JE recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates are required to submit an online application form through www.getcogujarat.com. The candidates shall have to generate a Registration ID online by filling up the online Application Form.

To read detailed notification visit the official website of GETCO.

