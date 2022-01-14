GMRC Limited Managerial Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 posts, details here

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, GMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Gujarat Metro on gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 103 posts in the organisation.

Candidates cannot apply for more than one post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Dy. General Manager: 4 Posts

Dy. General Manager: 4 Posts

Manager (Civil): 17 Posts

Asst. Manager (Civil): 6 Posts

General Manager: 8 Posts

Addl. GM E&M: 1 Post

JGM (Sig. & PSD): 5 Posts

Sr. DGM: 5 Posts

DGM: 16 Posts

Manager: 21 Posts

Asst. Manager: 12 Posts

Engineer (Sr. Grade): 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The call letters for interview will be issued to shortlisted applicants indicating time, date and venue of the Interview. Candidates who have appeared for interviews conducted by GMRC for the above said posts on an earlier occasion need not send their applications again unless there is a change in the eligibility criteria.

