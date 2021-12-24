GMRC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 118 Station Controller & other posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, GMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Station Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of Gujarat Metro Rail on gujaratmetrorail.com. The registration process was started on December 22 and will end on January 21, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The payment of online application fees can be done from December 22 to January 21, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 71 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): 11 Posts

Junior Engineer: 3 Posts

Maintainer: 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer: Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronic from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Maintainer: SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age Limit

The age limit for Maintainer will be between 18 to 25 years of age and for others the age limit should be between 18 to 28 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of paper test for the eligible candidate who meet the educational qualification and other criteria. The written test will be for 100 marks and Gujarati Language Test will be for 20 marks.

Application Fees

General / Un- Reserved (including Ex-servicemen), candidates are required to pay a Nonrefundable fee of Rs.600/- as application fees and SEBC/OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 300/- and SC/ST candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 150/-.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON