GSO recruitment 2022: Apply for the MO, Scientists and other posts

General Service Organization (GSO), Kalpakkam has invited application for various post of Medical Officer, Technical Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the receipt of application form is June 6. Candidates can download the soft copy application form the official website of www.igcar.gov.in.

GSO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Technical Officer, 5 vacancy are for the post of Nurse, 7 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant, 1 vacancy is for the post of Pharmacist, 5 vacancy is for the post of Technician.

GSO recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

GSO recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for Medical officer/ Technical officer. For the post of Nurse/ Scientific Assistant the application fee is ₹200. The application fee is ₹100 for the Pharmacist and Technician.

GSO recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can fill the soft copy of application pro-form in excel form with out changing its format. The soft copy is available of the official website of igcar.gov.in.

After filling the application form candidates can mail the application form to the careergso@igcar.gov.in.

Notification

