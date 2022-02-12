Gujarat HC recruitment: Apply for 219 vacancies for civil judge

Gujrat High Court recruitment: Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of civil judges. The online submission of the application began on February 3 and the last date to submit the application is March 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the High Court of Gujrat at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The tentative date for the preliminary examination is Sunday, May 15 and the main examination will be conducted on July 17. The Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted on October 9.

Gujarat HC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies out of which 112 vacancies are for the general category, 15 vacancies are for the SC category, 33 vacancies are for the ST category, 59 vacancies are for the socially and educationally backward classes and 9 vacancies are for physically disabled.

Gujarat HC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

Gujarat HC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the general category. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, socially & educationally backward classes, physically disabled persons (PH), and Ex­-Servicemen categories have to pay ₹500 as application fee.

Gujarat HC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Gujarat HC at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2022) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 2-March-2022 )”

Click on apply online

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.