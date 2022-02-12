Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Gujarat HC recruitment: Apply for 219 vacancies for civil judge
employment news

Gujarat HC recruitment: Apply for 219 vacancies for civil judge

Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of civil judges. Apply till March 2.
Gujarat HC recruitment: Apply for 219 vacancies of civil judge(File photo for representation)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Gujrat High Court recruitment: Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of civil judges. The online submission of the application began on February 3 and the last date to submit the application is March 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the High Court of Gujrat at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The tentative date for the preliminary examination is Sunday, May 15 and the main examination will be conducted on July 17. The Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted on October 9.

Gujarat HC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies out of which 112 vacancies are for the general category, 15 vacancies are for the SC category, 33 vacancies are for the ST category, 59 vacancies are for the socially and educationally backward classes and 9 vacancies are for physically disabled.

Gujarat HC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years. 

Gujarat HC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the general category. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, socially & educationally backward classes, physically disabled persons (PH), and Ex­-Servicemen categories have to pay 500 as application fee.

RELATED STORIES

Direct link to apply

Gujarat HC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Gujarat HC at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2022) ( અંતિમ તારીખ 2-March-2022 )”

Click on apply online

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat gujarat high court vacancy jobs govt job
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP