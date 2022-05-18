HAL Teachers Recruitment 2022: AES to recruit for PGT/TGT/PRT posts

Aeronautics Education Society, AES has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teachers post. Candidates can apply for PGT/TGT/PRT posts through the official site of HAL on hal-india.com. The last date to apply for the posts is within 15 days from the date of advertisement. This recruitment drive will fill up 37 posts in the organization.

The scanned copies of duly filled in application proforma and self attested copies of testimonials pertaining to candidate qualification and experience must be forwarded to Principal, V S Vidyalaya in the school mail vsvidyalaya@yahoo.com. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT: 3 Posts

TGT: 11 Posts

PRT: 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Masters Degree/ graduation with the subject concerned and B.Ed from recognized University for PGT, TGT posts. For PRT posts, graduation with the subject and B.Ed/ D.El.Ed from recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 45 years of age as on March 31, 2022.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview (written/ demo teaching/ viva-voice). They will be intimated telephonically/ email. The shortlisted candidates will be required to attend interview at their own expenses.