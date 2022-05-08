Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Homi Bhabha centre for science education: Apply for various project posts

Homi Bhabha centre for science education, TIFR, Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of Project Scientific Officer, Project Scientific Assistant and other posts.
Updated on May 08, 2022 02:18 PM IST
This recruitment drive will fill 8 vacancies in the organization.

Vacancy details: One vacancy is each for the post of Project Scientific Officer- E, Project Scientific Officer- B, Project Assistant and Tradesman Trainee (Electrical). Three vacancy is for the post of Project Scientific Assistant- B.

Direct link to apply here

How to apply

Visit the official website of Homi Bhabha centre for science education at www.hbcse.tifr.res.in

On the homepage, click on Positions Open

Next, click on the link that reads, “To apply for any of the posts listed above, please visit the https://secure.hbcse.tifr.res.in/posts/”

Register and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take print out for future use.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.

