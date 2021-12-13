Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today
employment news

HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will start the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in lecturer and foreman instructor in technical education department, Haryana.
HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will start the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in lecturer and foreman instructor in technical education department, Haryana. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the application forms is January 6.

Apply Online

A total of 437 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. “The Service Rules & Amendments (up to the issuance of this Advertisement) for this recruitment are available on the website of Technical Education Department, Haryana i,e. http://techeduhry.gov.in,” the job notice reads.

Candidates should go through the job notice properly before applying for the job. 

Job details

HPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the application form
  • Fill the personal details in the application form
  • Upload the photograph and signature
  • Save a copy of the application form for future reference
  • Submit the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP