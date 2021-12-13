Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today
HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today

  • Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will start the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in lecturer and foreman instructor in technical education department, Haryana.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will start the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in lecturer and foreman instructor in technical education department, Haryana. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the application forms is January 6.

A total of 437 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. “The Service Rules & Amendments (up to the issuance of this Advertisement) for this recruitment are available on the website of Technical Education Department, Haryana i,e. http://techeduhry.gov.in,” the job notice reads.

Candidates should go through the job notice properly before applying for the job. 

Job details

HPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the application form
  • Fill the personal details in the application form
  • Upload the photograph and signature
  • Save a copy of the application form for future reference
  • Submit the application form
