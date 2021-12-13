HPSC recruitment to fill vacancies in Tech Education Department begins today

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will start the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in lecturer and foreman instructor in technical education department, Haryana. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the application forms is January 6.

Apply Online

A total of 437 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. “The Service Rules & Amendments (up to the issuance of this Advertisement) for this recruitment are available on the website of Technical Education Department, Haryana i,e. http://techeduhry.gov.in,” the job notice reads.

Candidates should go through the job notice properly before applying for the job.

Job details

HPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in

Click on the application form

Fill the personal details in the application form

Upload the photograph and signature

Save a copy of the application form for future reference

Submit the application form