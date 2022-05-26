HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1500 vacancies from May 31, details here

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has notified vacancies for the posts of Animal Husbandry Veterinary Pharmacist, Junior Office Assistant and other posts. The application process will commence from May 31 and the deadline for the submission of application form is June 30. Candidates can apply at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSB Recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of f 18 to 45 as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹360 General Category/E.W.S. candidates. The application fee is ₹120 for General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex Servicemen of HP. For more details candidates are advised to check detailed notification given below.

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of HPSSB at HPSSB Recruitment 2022

candidate needs to registered on the ORA by using the Option “Sign up” given on the official web site

Singin using the user name and password

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates may contact HPSSC Reception Counter in person or by phone at 01972- 222204,222211, Toll Free No. 1800-180-8095 or by email at sssb-hp@nic.in on any working day between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. for any guidance/information/clarification regarding their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA), candidature, etc.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

