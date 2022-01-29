HQ MEG and Centre Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 MTS & other posts

HQ MEG and Centre have invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organization.

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form and other requisite documents to the Civilian Establishment Officer, Civilian Recruitment Cell, HQ MEG and Centre, Sivan Chetty Garden Post, Bangalore- 560042. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

LDC: 6 Posts

Storekeeper: 10 Posts

Civilian Trade Instructors: 7 Posts

Cook: 4 Posts

Lascar: 10 Posts

MTS: 28 Posts

Washerman: 5 Posts

Barber: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and skill test. Candidates who pass written exam will be issued with call letter to appear in skill test for all categories. Merely fulfilling the basic selection criterion does not automatically entitle a person to be called for skill test.