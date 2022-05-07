HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Health Inspector posts

HQ Southern Command (Army) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Health Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply offline by sending the filled up application form along with other details to the address mentioned below. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 6, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation or equivalent qualification. Sanitary inspector course certificate from a recognised institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination. The written exam will comprise of General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General English and Numerical Aptitude. The question papers of written test will be bilingual- English and Hindi.

Other Details

The applications should be sent to The Commanding Officer, 431 Field Hospital, PIN-903431, c/o APO. Persons working in Central/ State/ PSU must apply through proper channel along with the certificate from their establishment that no disciplinary action is contemplated/ pending against them and they have no objection in releasing them in case of selection.