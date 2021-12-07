Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply for 332 posts on hrtchp.com
employment news

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply for 332 posts on hrtchp.com

HRTC to recruit candidates for Driver posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of HRTC on hrtchp.com.
HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply for 332 posts on hrtchp.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Road Transport Corporation, HRTC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HRTC on hrtchp.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 332 posts in the organization.

The last date for receipt of application for tribal areas is till January 5, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have passed Class 10 to apply for the post. They should also have HTV driving experience. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 45 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay 300/- as application fees through demand draft. To check more related details candidates can visit the official site of HRTC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP