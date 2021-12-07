HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Apply for 332 posts on hrtchp.com

Himachal Road Transport Corporation, HRTC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HRTC on hrtchp.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 332 posts in the organization.

The last date for receipt of application for tribal areas is till January 5, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 to apply for the post. They should also have HTV driving experience. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 45 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay ₹300/- as application fees through demand draft. To check more related details candidates can visit the official site of HRTC.

