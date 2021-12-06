HRTC driver recruitment 2021: Apply for 332 vacancies

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has invited applications for the posts of driver on contract basis. Eligible candidates can submit their applications along with required documents at block/ regional offices of the HRTC. The last date to apply for the posts is December 27, 2021 for non-tribal regions, while the last date to apply for the posts is till January 5, 2022.

The application form can be downloaded from the official site of HRTC on .hrtchp.com/hrtc_info/

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is to fill 332 posts in the organisation on contract basis.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed class 10th from any recognised institution of Himachal Pradesh government. But this condition will not apply to permanent residents of the state. Candidates should have compulsorily valid license of heavy vehicles (HTV) and three years of driving experience of heavy vehicles.

Age limit:

As on January 1, 2021, age of candidates should be been between 18 years and 45 years. Upper age is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST applicants.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications carefully before applying:

