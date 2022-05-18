HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply for 390 JE & other posts

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, HURL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of HURL on hurlr22.net.in. The registration process was started on May 14 and will end on May 24, 2022.

The computer based test will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant: 30 Posts

Engineer Assistant: 198 Posts

Junior Engineer Assistant: 102 Posts

Junior Store Assistant: 3 Posts

Store Assistant: 9 Posts

Junior Lab Assistant: 18 Posts

Lab Assistant: 18 Posts

Junior Quality Assistant: 6 Posts

Quality Assistant: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the details given in the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the computer-based-test. Final selection will be on the basis of the merit obtained in the computer-based test subject to meeting the eligibility criteria and the job description advertised for the posts. The computer-based test will be conducted at any one of the centres in Delhi.

