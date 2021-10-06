Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here
employment news

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will commence the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 from October 7 onwards. Candidates who want apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 

The IBPS Clerk recruitment that was scheduled to commence from August 1, 2021 was put on hold by the Finance Ministry. On July 14, the Finance Ministry had directed the banking personnel selection body, IBPS, to stop the recruitment process amid row over the number of languages in which the exam is being held. 

The Ministry also had formed a Committee to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages. The Committee was asked to submit the recommendations within 15 days. 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

However, now the Institute will again restart the registration process for the examination. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page. 
  • Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit. 
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. 
  • Make the payment of application fees and download the page. 
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps clerk prelims exam ibps clerk recruitment ibps.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4103 posts

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021 released, download link here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP