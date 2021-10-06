IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, how to apply here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will commence the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 from October 7 onwards. Candidates who want apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment that was scheduled to commence from August 1, 2021 was put on hold by the Finance Ministry. On July 14, the Finance Ministry had directed the banking personnel selection body, IBPS, to stop the recruitment process amid row over the number of languages in which the exam is being held.

The Ministry also had formed a Committee to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages. The Committee was asked to submit the recommendations within 15 days.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

However, now the Institute will again restart the registration process for the examination. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.