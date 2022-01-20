IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released on January 19 and will be available on the official site till January 30, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 

The main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022. Online Main Examination for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks, and for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam will comprise of objective and descriptive test. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. 

ibps.in check ibps.in sarkari naukri
